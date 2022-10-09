Linker Coin Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Linker Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $734.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,458.06 or 0.99997407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Linker Coin (LNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Linker Coin has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 112,776,150.004 in circulation. The last known price of Linker Coin is 0.02521935 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $327.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.linkercoin.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

