Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $116.71 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,840,331 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk (LSK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Lisk has a current supply of 144,818,773 with 128,900,444.52198455 in circulation. The last known price of Lisk is 1.02588386 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $62,074,419.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Lisk.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars.

