Lithium One Day Volume Tops $243,280.00 (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Lithium token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $243,280.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lithium Token Profile

Lithium (CRYPTO:LITH) is a token. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,993,379,397 tokens. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @lithiumfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lithium’s official website is lith.finance.

Lithium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium (LITH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lithium has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,993,379,396.7540245 in circulation. The last known price of Lithium is 0.00119886 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $137,149.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lith.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

