Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.05 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $403.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.33. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

