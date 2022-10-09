Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $91.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

