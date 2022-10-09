LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 270.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.60 ($3.27).

LMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31). In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($12,011.31). Also, insider James Fitzroy Dean acquired 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($154,059.93).

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 172.70 ($2.09) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 221.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

