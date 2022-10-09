Loop X Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $347.74 (LOOP)

Loop X Network (LOOP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Loop X Network has traded 100% lower against the dollar. Loop X Network has a market capitalization of $347.74 and $58,341.00 worth of Loop X Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loop X Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loop X Network Profile

Loop X Network’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. Loop X Network’s total supply is 475,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for Loop X Network is loop-x.io. Loop X Network’s official message board is medium.com/@loopxnetwork. Loop X Network’s official Twitter account is @loopxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loop X Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loop X Network (LOOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Loop X Network has a current supply of 475,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Loop X Network is 0.00000687 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loop-x.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loop X Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loop X Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loop X Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

