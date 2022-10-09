Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.37

Shares of Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.37 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 102.58 ($1.24). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 639,101 shares.

Lowland Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The company has a market capitalization of £283.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.84.

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

