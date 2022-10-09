Magik Finance (MAGIK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8,630.97

Magik Finance (MAGIK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Magik Finance has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Magik Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magik Finance has a market capitalization of $8,630.97 and $11,531.00 worth of Magik Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Magik Finance Profile

Magik Finance was first traded on January 23rd, 2022. Magik Finance’s total supply is 113,922 tokens. Magik Finance’s official website is magik.finance. Magik Finance’s official Twitter account is @magikdotfinance.

Buying and Selling Magik Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Magik Finance (MAGIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Magik Finance has a current supply of 113,922 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Magik Finance is 0.0753458 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $290.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at Https://Magik.Finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magik Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

