Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 14,271 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.77. 6,149,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,070. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

