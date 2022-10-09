Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
