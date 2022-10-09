Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 115,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 917.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 158,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 142,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

GDX traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,761,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,705,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

