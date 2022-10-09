Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 314,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,889. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

