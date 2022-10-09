Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. 248,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,786. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

