Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 148.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 12.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,248. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

