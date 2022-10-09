Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average of $198.42. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

