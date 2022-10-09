Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.17. 653,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

