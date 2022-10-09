Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,199,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,156,208. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

