Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,935,000. General Mills accounts for about 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. 3,755,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

