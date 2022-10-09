Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $66.34. 3,106,425 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

