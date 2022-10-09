Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.6% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $87.03. 6,606,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

