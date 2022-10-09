Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

IXN stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 146,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,097. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

