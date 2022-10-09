Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 601.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 994,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 852,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.