MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

