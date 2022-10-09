Marion Wealth Management Acquires 715 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

ADI traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

