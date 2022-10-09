Marion Wealth Management Buys 368 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,770. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day moving average of $245.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

