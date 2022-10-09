Marion Wealth Management Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.80. 1,928,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,520. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

