Marion Wealth Management Sells 1,369 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marion Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.04. 558,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

