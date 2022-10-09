Marion Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marion Wealth Management cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

