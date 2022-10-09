MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a sell rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.78.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.1 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $235.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $424.04.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

