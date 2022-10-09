Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $71,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

