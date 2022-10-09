Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $640,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

MA traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,686. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

