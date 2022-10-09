MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,107,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.