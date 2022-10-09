Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Decreased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Maximus worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $56.81 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.