Maximus Price Reaches $0.0156 on Exchanges (MAXI)

Maximus (MAXI) traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Maximus has a market capitalization of $9,352.51 and approximately $43,907.00 worth of Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maximus has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Maximus token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Maximus Token Profile

Maximus’ launch date was November 9th, 2021. Maximus’ official website is maximus.farm. Maximus’ official Twitter account is @maximusfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximus (MAXI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Maximus has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maximus is 0.01549111 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $100.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://maximus.farm/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

