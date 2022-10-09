McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$6.32-6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

