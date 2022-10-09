Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDIBY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

