Meishu (MEISHU) Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meishu (MEISHU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Meishu has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. Meishu has a total market capitalization of $124,893.58 and approximately $8,389.00 worth of Meishu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meishu token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meishu Profile

Meishu’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. Meishu’s total supply is 777,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,400,000 tokens. Meishu’s official Twitter account is @meishu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meishu is meishu.io.

Buying and Selling Meishu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meishu (MEISHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Meishu has a current supply of 777,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meishu is 0.00080369 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meishu.io.”

