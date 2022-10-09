Metafluence (METO) Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Metafluence (METO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Metafluence has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Metafluence token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metafluence has a market cap of $471,218.35 and approximately $277,104.00 worth of Metafluence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metafluence Profile

Metafluence was first traded on January 24th, 2022. Metafluence’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,308,714 tokens. Metafluence’s official Twitter account is @metafluence and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metafluence’s official website is metafluence.com. The Reddit community for Metafluence is https://reddit.com/r/metafluence and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metafluence’s official message board is medium.com/@metafluence.

Metafluence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metafluence (METO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metafluence has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metafluence is 0.00118221 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $284,887.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metafluence.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metafluence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metafluence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metafluence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

