Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $542,640.00

Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Metagalaxy Land token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metagalaxy Land has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Metagalaxy Land has a market capitalization of $507,833.89 and $542,640.00 worth of Metagalaxy Land was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metagalaxy Land Profile

Metagalaxy Land was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Metagalaxy Land’s total supply is 1,380,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,299,273,073,349 tokens. The official message board for Metagalaxy Land is medium.com/@metagalaxyland. The official website for Metagalaxy Land is metagalaxyland.com. Metagalaxy Land’s official Twitter account is @metagalaxyland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metagalaxy Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metagalaxy Land has a current supply of 1,380,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metagalaxy Land is 0 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $391,133.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagalaxyland.com/.”

