Metahamster (MHAM) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

Metahamster (MHAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Metahamster has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Metahamster has a total market capitalization of $53,877.95 and approximately $12,091.00 worth of Metahamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahamster token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metahamster Token Profile

Metahamster’s launch date was December 24th, 2021. Metahamster’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Metahamster’s official Twitter account is @metahamster_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahamster is metahamster.io.

Metahamster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahamster (MHAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahamster has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahamster is 0 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $233.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahamster.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

