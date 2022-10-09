METALANDZ ($METAZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

METALANDZ ($METAZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, METALANDZ has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. METALANDZ has a total market capitalization of $9,054.63 and $99,400.00 worth of METALANDZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One METALANDZ token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About METALANDZ

METALANDZ was first traded on March 5th, 2022. METALANDZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. METALANDZ’s official website is metalandz.tech/metalandz-home.html. METALANDZ’s official Twitter account is @metalandz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

METALANDZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METALANDZ ($METAZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METALANDZ has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METALANDZ is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $102,542.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metalandz.tech/metalandz-home.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METALANDZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade METALANDZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METALANDZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

