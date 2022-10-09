MetaPlanet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,177.00 (MPL)

MetaPlanet (MPL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. MetaPlanet has a market capitalization of $93,412.86 and $32,177.00 worth of MetaPlanet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaPlanet has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One MetaPlanet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,533.51 or 1.00009476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022250 BTC.

MetaPlanet Profile

MetaPlanet is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2022. MetaPlanet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,124,939,756 tokens. MetaPlanet’s official Twitter account is @metaplanetbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaPlanet is metaplanetofficial.com.

MetaPlanet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaPlanet (MPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaPlanet has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaPlanet is 0.0000102 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaplanetofficial.com/.”

