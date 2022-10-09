MetaReset (RESET) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,309.00

MetaReset (RESET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MetaReset token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaReset has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. MetaReset has a total market capitalization of $331,221.97 and $14,309.00 worth of MetaReset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaReset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaReset Token Profile

MetaReset’s launch date was July 18th, 2022. MetaReset’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,434,000 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaReset is https://reddit.com/r/metareset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaReset is medium.com/metareset. MetaReset’s official Twitter account is @metareset and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaReset’s official website is metareset.org.

Buying and Selling MetaReset

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaReset (RESET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaReset has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaReset is 0.00060148 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $406.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metareset.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaReset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaReset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaReset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaReset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaReset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.