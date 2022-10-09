Metaverse Exchange Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (METACEX)

Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Metaverse Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Exchange has a market capitalization of $60,836.41 and $9,794.00 worth of Metaverse Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse Exchange has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Exchange Token Profile

Metaverse Exchange’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Metaverse Exchange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,000,000 tokens. Metaverse Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@metaverseexchange. Metaverse Exchange’s official website is www.meta-cex.com. Metaverse Exchange’s official Twitter account is @metaversecex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Exchange (METACEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metaverse Exchange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Exchange is 0.00007347 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meta-cex.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

