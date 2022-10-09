Metaverse lab Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (MVP)

Metaverse lab (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Metaverse lab token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse lab has a market cap of $34.30 and $49,498.00 worth of Metaverse lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse lab has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse lab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaverse lab Profile

Metaverse lab launched on February 9th, 2022. Metaverse lab’s official Twitter account is @labmetaverse?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse lab is www.metaverse-lab.net.

Metaverse lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse lab (MVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse lab has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Metaverse lab is 0.00025239 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.metaverse-lab.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.