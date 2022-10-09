MICROCOSM Price Hits $9.35 on Major Exchanges (MIC)

MICROCOSM (MIC) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. MICROCOSM has a total market capitalization of $168,348.01 and approximately $25,649.00 worth of MICROCOSM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MICROCOSM token can now be purchased for $9.35 or 0.00048258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MICROCOSM has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MICROCOSM Profile

MICROCOSM’s genesis date was April 7th, 2022. The official website for MICROCOSM is official.microcosm.finance. MICROCOSM’s official Twitter account is @microcosmglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MICROCOSM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MICROCOSM (MIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MICROCOSM has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MICROCOSM is 11.66018856 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $117,767.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://official.microcosm.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MICROCOSM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MICROCOSM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MICROCOSM using one of the exchanges listed above.

