Minionverse Hits One Day Volume of $12,114.00 (MIVRS)

Minionverse (MIVRS) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Minionverse has traded 79.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minionverse has a market capitalization of $17,248.73 and $12,114.00 worth of Minionverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minionverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Minionverse

Minionverse launched on August 24th, 2022. Minionverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,008,934 tokens. Minionverse’s official message board is minionverse.medium.com. The official website for Minionverse is minionverse.io. Minionverse’s official Twitter account is @minionversegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minionverse (MIVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Minionverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minionverse is 0.0043164 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $203.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minionverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minionverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minionverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minionverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

