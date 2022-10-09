MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00275170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00138736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00753787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00601670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00256932 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is www.mintme.com/coin/news. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The Reddit community for MintMe.com Coin is https://reddit.com/r/mintmecom/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

