Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 1.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $31,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

